Litecoin Cash Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $6.74 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,305,903 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,296,293.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00609205 USD and is down -14.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
