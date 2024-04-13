Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.72. The stock had a trading volume of 402,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,721. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.76 and its 200 day moving average is $254.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HII

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.