LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

LiveOne Stock Down 4.4 %

LVO opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. LiveOne has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.19.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveOne will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LiveOne by 737.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 777,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveOne by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 602,534 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveOne by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 339,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveOne by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,118,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in LiveOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 21.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

