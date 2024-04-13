LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
LiveOne Stock Down 4.4 %
LVO opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. LiveOne has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.19.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveOne will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LiveOne Company Profile
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LiveOne
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.