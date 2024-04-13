LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,888,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 8.3% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 339,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 26,033 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 7.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in LKQ by 9.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 373,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,493,000 after acquiring an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 30.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 668,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 155,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.