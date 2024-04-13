LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter worth about $1,468,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 54.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 5.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

