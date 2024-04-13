Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $450.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $436.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

