Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,308 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 56,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

