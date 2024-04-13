Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 981 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,059. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $205.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

