Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of FMS opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fresenius Medical Care ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FMS

About Fresenius Medical Care

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.