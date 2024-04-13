Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $85.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,467.44 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.46.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

