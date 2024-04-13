Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PG opened at $155.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $163.14. The firm has a market cap of $365.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

