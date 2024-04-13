Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 1,013 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SCHH opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.