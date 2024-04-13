Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 2,734 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

