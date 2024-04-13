Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Values Added Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 49,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $91.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.29.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

