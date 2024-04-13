Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) CEO Mohamed Wa’el Ahmed Hashad Acquires 10,638 Shares

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) CEO Mohamed Wa’el Ahmed Hashad bought 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $24,999.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,097.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Longeveron Price Performance
LGVN opened at $1.69 on Friday. Longeveron Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 3,020.17% and a negative return on equity of 209.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Longeveron Inc. will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longeveron
About Longeveron
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Longeveron
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.