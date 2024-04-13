Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) CEO Mohamed Wa’el Ahmed Hashad Acquires 10,638 Shares

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) CEO Mohamed Wa’el Ahmed Hashad bought 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $24,999.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,097.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LGVN opened at $1.69 on Friday. Longeveron Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 3,020.17% and a negative return on equity of 209.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Longeveron Inc. will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGVN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Longeveron by 368.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Longeveron in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Longeveron in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Longeveron by 78.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 29,212 shares during the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.

