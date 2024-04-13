Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 13,300 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $2.72 on Friday, hitting $668.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,659. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $638.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $580.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $438.59 and a one year high of $704.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

