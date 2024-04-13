Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU traded down $13.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,360. The company’s 50-day moving average is $432.00 and its 200-day moving average is $439.72. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 price target (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.39.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

