Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 122,700 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 122,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,672,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.05. 3,827,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,884,080 shares of company stock valued at $956,514,564. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

