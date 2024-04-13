Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $10.35 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,350,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.85. 1,115,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,618. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.01 and a 12-month high of $327.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.07, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.63.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares in the company, valued at $41,468,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,044 shares of company stock valued at $63,106,522. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.60.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

