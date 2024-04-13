Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $22.48 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,483,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $7.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $438.27. 53,664,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,218,740. The business’s fifty day moving average is $438.24 and its 200 day moving average is $405.53. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

