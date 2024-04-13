Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $24.64 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 561,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $24,639,000. Comcast makes up 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 42.8% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.37. 23,423,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,634,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

