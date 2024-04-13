Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 1st. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,034,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,130,948. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $146.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

