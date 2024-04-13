Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 12,400 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,760,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after buying an additional 820,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,082,000 after buying an additional 560,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $772.22.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $768.71. The company had a trading volume of 960,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,665. The stock has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a PE ratio of 91.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $770.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $695.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.68 and a 1-year high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

