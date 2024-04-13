Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

REGN stock traded down $15.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $904.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $957.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $888.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

