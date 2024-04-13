LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $315.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $254.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an underperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $268.36.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $261.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $274.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in LPL Financial by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.