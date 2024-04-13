Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Lumentum worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.44 million. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LITE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.