Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 23,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 21,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Lumos Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.01. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,659.39% and a negative return on equity of 85.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumos Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

