Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at Veritas Investment Research

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Veritas Investment Research from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cormark upgraded Lundin Gold from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price objective on Lundin Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$19.00 price objective on Lundin Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.95.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$18.44 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of C$259.63 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.3629738 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total value of C$1,673,330.00. Corporate insiders own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.