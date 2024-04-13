Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$18.25

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.60 to C$16.40 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.60.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 0.5 %

LUN stock opened at C$15.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.18 and a one year high of C$16.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.77.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

