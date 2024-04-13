Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of MCBK remained flat at $22.25 during trading hours on Friday. Madison County Financial has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94.

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans.

