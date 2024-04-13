Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $377.40.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $236.59 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $322.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.98) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -21.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 2,676 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.99, for a total transaction of $658,269.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 458,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,909,164.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 2,676 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.99, for a total transaction of $658,269.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 458,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,909,164.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total transaction of $2,832,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,529.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,496 shares of company stock valued at $31,362,420. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,051,000 after acquiring an additional 333,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,770,000 after acquiring an additional 107,816 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,846,000 after acquiring an additional 605,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,057,000 after acquiring an additional 91,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,822,000 after acquiring an additional 141,334 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

