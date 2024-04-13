Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

MGYR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. 1,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,546. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. Magyar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter.

Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Magyar Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 480,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Magyar Bancorp by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

