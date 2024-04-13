Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.80 and last traded at $47.64. Approximately 68,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 357,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 945.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

