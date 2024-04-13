Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 351.5% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Makita Price Performance

MKTAY opened at $27.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.77. Makita has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $31.88.

Get Makita alerts:

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Makita had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Makita will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.