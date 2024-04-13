Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

NYSE:MANU opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.32. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,427 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth $20,217,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth $17,527,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 157.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after buying an additional 757,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,870,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,270,000 after buying an additional 627,283 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

