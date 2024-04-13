Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 21,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

LOAN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,439. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $5.29.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Manhattan Bridge Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598,236 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 871.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 332,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 298,096 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 103,143 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 113,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 62,385 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.