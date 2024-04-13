Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,774,000 after buying an additional 10,598,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.