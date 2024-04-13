Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Tops $20.46 on Exchanges

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for about $20.46 or 0.00030451 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Manifold Finance has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $104,866.95 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

