Mantle (MNT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $107.07 Million

Mantle (MNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Mantle has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and approximately $107.07 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mantle token can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00001715 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mantle has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,264,441,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 1.16070709 USD and is down -10.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $107,327,499.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

