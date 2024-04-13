Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, April 15th

Shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 15th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 15th.

Marin Software Stock Performance

MRIN opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.92.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 123.61%. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marin Software in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marin Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

Featured Stories

