Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

MARPS stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.15.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 93.01% and a net margin of 76.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

