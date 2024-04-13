Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX) Short Interest Update

Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mars Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mars Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,015,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Mars Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mars Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new position in Mars Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mars Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Mars Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.73 on Friday. 16 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223. Mars Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62.

Mars Acquisition Company Profile

Mars Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

