Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.96.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.96, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,008,213.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at $52,008,213.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,188,790. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,250,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

