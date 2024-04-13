Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Altus Power Stock Down 4.5 %

AMPS opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $669.73 million, a PE ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Altus Power has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.85 million. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Analysts forecast that Altus Power will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Altus Power

In related news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,654,907 shares in the company, valued at $120,834,381.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,894,603 shares in the company, valued at $56,856,202.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,654,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,834,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,673 shares of company stock worth $530,948. Company insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Altus Power by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,973,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

