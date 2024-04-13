McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Lowered to $320.00 at Morgan Stanley

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $327.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $320.17.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $267.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.54.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

