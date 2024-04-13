MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 339,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 274,937 shares.The stock last traded at $19.30 and had previously closed at $18.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.35.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.36 million. Analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $58,557,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

