Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 3,278,954 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 22,809,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Colliers Securities lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.48.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 130,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

