MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MEG has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Desjardins boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.27.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$31.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. Analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.3198041 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total value of C$979,504.83. In other MEG Energy news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total value of C$6,788,247.74. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total value of C$979,504.83. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 301,679 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,336. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

