MEI Pharma’s (MEIP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEIP. TheStreet cut shares of MEI Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MEIP

MEI Pharma Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of MEIP opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.20). MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 39.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,773,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.