Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,500 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanderbilt University increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $191.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $183.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.62. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $198.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.82%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

